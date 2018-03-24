On Thursday, the White House announced plans to introduce tariffs on US$60 billion worth of Chinese imports. The following day, Beijing hit back, saying it would levy 15 per cent tariffs on 120 types of US products, including fruit, wine and steel pipes, worth US$977 million, and 25 per cent tariffs on a further eight other categories of goods, including pork and recycled aluminium, worth US$2 billion, if the tit-for-tat spat was not resolved.

On Saturday, China’s former Finance Minister Lou Jiwei said Beijing’s retaliatory measures were “relatively mild” and that tougher steps should be taken.

“If I were in the government, I would hit soybeans first, then cars and planes,” he told a forum.

Here we look at why Lou suggested soybeans and what other American goods Beijing might target to cause the most damage to its rival:

Apple, Boeing, Qualcomm would be biggest losers in a China-US trade war, state media says

Soybeans

China is the world’s biggest importer of soybeans, most of which are used for animal feed. In 2017, it was also the second-largest importer of US agricultural products, buying US$19.6 billion of goods, with 63 per cent of that money going on soybeans. Any punitive tariffs on soybeans would have a huge impact on American farmers, many of whom in the nation’s Midwest were big supporters of Donald Trump’s 2016 presidential campaign.

Motor vehicles

In 2017, the US sold more than US$10 billion worth of vehicles to China, its second-largest export market after Canada.

From 2010-17, General Motors sold more cars and trucks per year in China than it did in the United States. Last year alone, the totals were 3.9 million for China – or almost 39 per cent of its global total – and just 3 million in the US. The company said it expects its sales in China to grow to at least 5 million by 2020.

China to levy tariffs on US agricultural and steel products after US$60 billion Trump penalties

Aircraft

Boeing Corporation delivered 202 planes to China in 2017 – or 26 per cent of its global total – making the country its largest market outside the US. The company said that in the 2017-36 period, China will need 7,240 new planes, with a value of almost US$1.1 trillion.

Electronics components and semiconductors

In 2017, the US exported US$6.89 billion worth of semiconductors and other electronic components. In a commentary on Saturday, People’s Daily – the mouthpiece of China’s Communist Party – warned that in the event of a trade war, US firms like Intel, Qualcomm, Texas Instruments and Micron Technology would be among the hardest hit.

Tourism

Wei Jianguo, a former vice-minister of commerce, said China might also consider curbing tourism to the US. In 2016, the number of Chinese visitors to America rose 15.4 per cent from the year before to 3 million. In that year alone, spending by Chinese visitors in the US (including on education) topped US$33 billion, making them the country’s biggest foreign spenders. The US Department of Commerce said it expects to see Chinese visitor numbers rise to 5.7 million by 2021.

Apple boss Tim Cook appeals for calm heads as China, US teeter on brink of trade war

Treasury bonds

Ren Zeping, chief economist with Evergrande Group, and Zhou Shijian, a，senior researcher at Tsinghua University’s department of international relations, said that as a last resort, Beijing could consider reducing its holdings of US treasury bonds. The country held almost US$1.2 trillion worth of the debt instruments at the end of December 2017. According to the US Congressional Research Service, China’s purchases of the securities has helped to keep down US interest rates.