South Korean President Moon Jae-in met North Korean leader Kim Jong-un on Saturday to discuss Kim’s possible upcoming summit with US President Donald Trump, the South said, the second inter-Korean summit in as many months.

The two leaders met just north of the heavily militarised border in the afternoon to exchange views to pave way for a summit between North Korea and the United States, South Korea’s presidential office said.

We are having very productive talks with North Korea about reinstating the Summit which, if it does happen, will likely remain in Singapore on the same date, June 12th., and, if necessary, will be extended beyond that date. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 26, 2018

Moon will announce the outcome of his two-hour meeting with Kim on Sunday morning, officials said.

The meeting a border truce village came hours after South Korea expressed relief over revived talks for a summit between Trump and Kim following a whirlwind 24 hours that saw Trump cancel the highly anticipated meeting before saying it’s potentially back on.

More to come ...