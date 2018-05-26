NewsChinaDiplomacy & Defence
North Korean leader Kim Jong-un and South’s President Moon Jae-in met again on Saturday amid shaky US summit plans

Moon will announce the outcome of the two-hour meeting on Sunday morning

PUBLISHED : Saturday, 26 May, 2018, 7:29pm
UPDATED : Saturday, 26 May, 2018, 7:41pm

Reuters
Reuters

South Korean President Moon Jae-in met North Korean leader Kim Jong-un on Saturday to discuss Kim’s possible upcoming summit with US President Donald Trump, the South said, the second inter-Korean summit in as many months.

The two leaders met just north of the heavily militarised border in the afternoon to exchange views to pave way for a summit between North Korea and the United States, South Korea’s presidential office said.

Moon will announce the outcome of his two-hour meeting with Kim on Sunday morning, officials said.

The meeting a border truce village came hours after South Korea expressed relief over revived talks for a summit between Trump and Kim following a whirlwind 24 hours that saw Trump cancel the highly anticipated meeting before saying it’s potentially back on.

More to come ...

 

