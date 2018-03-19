The deputy head of China’s central bank has been named as its new chief.

Yi Gang was confirmed in the role at the National People’s Congress in Beijing on Monday.

He will replace Zhou Xiaochuan who has headed the central bank for more than 15 years.

Han Zheng, Sun Chunlan and Hu Chunhua were also named as vice-premiers.

The annual legislative meeting also confirmed the appointments of Liu Kun as finance minister.

There has been speculation for months over who will replace Zhou at the central bank.

Yi, 60, will take on one of the key roles in overseeing the world’s second-largest economy, shouldering responsibilities for reshaping the country’s financial landscape amid Beijing’s shift away from rapid to more sustainable economic growth.

Yi comes from Beijing and has worked with Zhou at the central bank for 15 years and is familiar with

international financial and monetary policymakers. He is a frequent presence at international conventions to communicate China’s financial policies.

When the impact of the stock market rout and the sudden depreciation of the yuan rippled through overseas markets in 2015, Yi as deputy central bank governor and head of the State Administration of Foreign Exchange, took the tough job of easing foreign concerns.

“Don’t worry, China still has pretty much middle to high growth in the near future,” he told hundreds of delegates at an International Monetary Fund-World Bank seminar in Peru that year.

Yi is fluent in English and received a doctorate degree in economics from the University of Illinois and taught the same subject at the Indiana University at Indianapolis.

Yi contributed a great deal to smoothening out the country’s monetary policy mechanism and transforming the central bank from a planning agency into a modern central banking regime on a par with the US Federal Reserve, the European Central Bank and the Bank of England, according to Jianguang Shen, chief economist at Mizuho Securities.

“The central bank has also achieved big progress in forward looking policy and expectation management with his help,” said Shen.