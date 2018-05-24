Burkina Faso cuts diplomatic ties with Taiwan

Burkina Faso has cut diplomatic ties with Taiwan, the foreign ministry of the West African country said on Thursday.

Beijing has been applying pressure on the few remaining African countries with diplomatic ties with Taiwan to cut them.

“This decision is guided by the firm desire of the government of Burkina Faso to defend the interests of Burkina Faso and its people in the concert of nations,” the ministry said in a statement, which made no direct mention of mainland China.

Taipei also lost its major ally in Latin America, the Dominican Republic, on May 1.

Taiwan split from mainland China after the end of a civil war in 1949 and Beijing campaigns relentlessly to isolate the island globally.

It cut off relations with Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-Wen’s government soon after she took office in 2016 and has been steadily ratcheting up both diplomatic and economic pressure.

With the loss of its West African ally on Thursday, the number of countries that maintain full diplomatic ties with Taiwan has been reduced to 18.