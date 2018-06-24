China’s central bank frees up funds for lenders as trade war looms

China’s central bank said on Sunday it would unlock at least US$100 billion for the country’s lenders to bail out troubled state firms and to help small businesses, as Beijing tries to shore up growth under the shadow of a trade war with the United States.

The People’s Bank of China (PBOC) said in a statement that it would cut the reserve requirement ratio (RRR), the share of deposits lenders must put aside with the PBOC, for commercial banks by half a percentage point from July 5.

The cut would free up 500 billion yuan (US$76.86 billion) in funds for the big banks, including Industrial and Commercial Bank of China and China Construction Bank, to finance debt-to-equity swaps, a measure often used for troubled state enterprises.

It would also free up 200 billion yuan for smaller banks to boost lending to small businesses across the country, the central bank said.

The cut will come into effect a day before US President Donald Trump’s first batch of additional tariffs on Chinese products is due to be implemented.

The PBOC stressed that banks must not use the funds to help “zombie companies”.

China’s economic growth has slowed sharply in recent months with investment and retail sales growth falling to their lowest levels in decades in May.

Meanwhile, China’s stock market plunged to two-year lows after Trump escalated trade threats last week.