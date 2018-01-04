Buffalo painting contest held in southwest China

A buffalo painting competition has been held in China as part of a traditional festival celebrated by people from China, Laos and Vietnam, Chinese state media reported.

The competition was held on December 31 in Jincheng county in Yunnan province, near the border with Laos and Vietnam, state broadcaster CCTV reported.

The event attracted more than 30 teams of artists from the three countries.

The bodies of each buffalo were painted to represent a theme, including local culture, China’s development and the friendship between the three countries, according to the report.

A buffalo painted with the national flowers of the three nations won the final prize worth 100,000 yuan (US$15,000).

The art of painting buffalo in the area originates from a local legend.

A buffalo was attacked by a tiger so villagers started to paint the animals to scare away any predators, according to the story.