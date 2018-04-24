Forestry cleared in southern China to build illegal homes

An area of forest in southern China has been cleared to make way for the illegal construction of two houses, according to a newspaper report.

The plot was used to build the homes without official approval in Shenzhen in Guangdong province, the Southern Metropolis News reported.

Urban management and forest authority officials are trying to find out who cut the down the trees and built the houses, the article said.

The buildings were in a remote area and so escaped routine inspections.

The two houses were finally spotted by a drone.

The building work has received a lot publicity in Shenzhen and the authorities have pledged to knock down the homes by the end of this month and replant the trees.

The builders planted thousands of other trees, without permission, near the homes.

It is not clear if the authorities will clear the plantation.