Renowned filmmaker and actor Eric Tsang Chi-wai has denied allegations in recent media reports that he sexually assaulted a former Hong Kong actress.

In a press conference held in a hotel in Tsim Sha Tsui on Wednesday afternoon – the first time he has addressed the issue in Hong Kong – Tsang said the recent “unfounded reports” against him were “a very serious accusation ” which had affected his personal reputation.

He said the online reports claiming he had sexually assaulted the former actress, surnamed Lam, were “complete fabrications”.

“I will be cooperative with investigations in all forms, [and] resolutely safeguard my personal reputation with legal means,” he added, saying that he hoped justice would be served.

Tsang went on to address another allegation raised on Sina Weibo, China’s Twitter-like microblogging site, by famous model agent Grace Han – the so called “Chinese godmother of modelling” – on the mainland.

“As for the unfounded allegations from Miss Han on Sina Weibo, I have already taken legal action to prosecute her. The legal procedures are underway,” he said, without further elaboration.

In explaining why he responded to the allegations publicly, he said: “In the past, I would have just ignored any fabricated reports, believing that the truth would speak for itself. Why should these people be given a chance to play it up to achieve their goals? But it seems that this [approach] does not work in today’s internet era.”

“This case let me understand fully that if you just tolerate those rumour-makers and spreaders and do not make them pay for it, internet violence will worsen and the truth will be more difficult to unearth,” he said.

“Rumours and internet violence would only last for just a moment, but the damage to the people concerned would be lifelong. ”

The press conference was hosted by Tsang’s barrister, who reminded the public that republishing libellous remarks about Tsang might constitute a crime.

There was no question-and-answer session during the press conference. And he said he would not respond to the same issue in the future, citing legal reasons.

Soon after Tsang’s public appearance, Han said on Sina Weibo that somebody had been worrying about her lawsuit.

She said: “Worrying about an old lady? No need … Suing an old lady? I’m here sitting and waiting!”