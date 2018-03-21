A senior Hong Kong official has defended the government’s plan to exempt elite sports clubs from full land fees under a new policy set to take effect in 2027.

Clubs operating on at least 27 sites have for years paid only a nominal amount or nothing at all, but the government announced on Tuesday that land premiums would be payable from 2027. However, the organisations would only need to stump up one-third of the total amount due, officials said, since making them pay in full would stifle their operations.

The deal was balanced with a stipulation that the clubs would need to further open up their facilities to the public if they wanted to renew the leases on their land. They would need to offer up to 30 per cent of their sporting capacity to eligible outside bodies, and partner with sports groups to organise public programmes covering a minimum of 240 hours a month.

Critics, however, said this was disproportional to the two-thirds discount being offered on land premiums.

A six-month public consultation on the policy is under way.

Land premiums would be paid every 15 years upon lease renewals, and could amount to hundreds of millions of Hong Kong dollars.

Secretary for Home Affairs Lau Kong-wah said on a radio show on Wednesday that the clubs might not be able to cope with the cost of full premiums on top of spending on maintenance and repair work.

“If you go to the extreme and charge the full market value, it will stifle the use of land, and this is not that suitable,” he said. Instead, these clubs could help supplement government sporting venues, which were sorely lacking, he added.

Lau said opening up the clubs would be a big improvement for sports lovers in Hong Kong, since some were currently not accessible at all.

But Wong Shiu-hung, from the Liber Research Community, a local NGO that studies land and development policies, said the annual reports of these clubs showed they were not facing the financial difficulties highlighted by the secretary.

“In fact, we found that one of the clubhouses had HK$100 million to HK$200 million of investments in shares and bonds,” he said.

Wong also questioned whether these clubs really contributed to sports development in the city, and said the government’s stipulation of 240 sporting hours a month paled in comparison to the 66 per cent discount on the land premium.

On Tuesday, Lau admitted the government had not used any formula in deciding the fee.

Liberal Party lawmaker Peter Shiu Ka-fai, who represents the city’s wholesale and retail sectors, said these clubs might indeed struggle to pay full land premiums as their reserves had been accumulated over many years.

The clubs’ contributions to the local sporting community had been forgotten, Shiu said, since their facilities had been built many years ago and played a vital role at a time when the government was not willing to invest in sports.