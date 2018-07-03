Describing reclamation as an “important land supply option”, Hong Kong’s leader on Tuesday indicated five locations across the city where it could be carried out.

Chief Executive Carrie Lam Cheng Yuet-ngor identified the likely nearshore sites as Lung Kwu Tan in Tuen Mun, Ma Liu Shui in Sha Tin, Siu Ho Wan and Sunny Bay in North Lantau, and Tsing Yi Southwest. The five locations were mapped out by a government consultation as far back as 2011 when Lam served as the development secretary.

The news came a day after housing minister Frank Chan Fan said reclamation could give Hong Kong another new town the size of Sha Tin in remarks that drew criticism from environmental groups, who have opposed it due to concerns that construction in the sea would threaten marine species and their habitats.

Speaking before her weekly Executive Council meeting on Tuesday, Lam said her vocal support for reclamation amounted to a “candid” response to the public’s concern over the city’s land shortage.

“Creating land by reclamation … outside Victoria Harbour… is [obviously] one of the important land supply options,” she said, adding that the city’s development had always relied on it.

The new land could be used to help realise a basket of housing measures unveiled last Friday, including cutting prices of subsided flats from 70 to 52 per cent of market value, she added.

“Whoever does reclamation outside of Victoria Harbour would be unlikely to find other options [than the five].”

Lam noted the findings had also been listed in documents produced by the Task Force on Land Supply.

The task force mentioned the same five nearshore sites as options for reclamation. It is gathering views from the public on using land resources in Hong Kong, and is two months into a consultation exercise that ends in late September.

The government-appointed panel said officials were considering the potential of developing artificial islands in waters between Lantau and Hong Kong islands, which would also involve reclamation.

The locations would unlikely affect marine routes and “sensitive habitats”, Lam added.

The city’s top official explained it was the government’s responsibility to study and recommend where to conduct reclamation and that she would “respect” the task force’s findings.

Lam also said she could not hand Hongkongers a “blank slate” on housing in October, when she is due to give her second policy address.

“I have also made it known to the [task force’s] chairman that they may wish to find a way to reflect the community’s views to us so that I can be in a position to make a more definitive response in the coming policy address.”

But she rejected the notion that she was influencing the task force’s public consultation.

“How can society’s discussion be swayed by the chief executive stating her own view?”

Liberal Party honorary chairman James Tien Pei-chun, who is also a private developer, cast doubt on Lam’s recently unveiled housing measures and her intention to resolve housing woes via reclamation.

“It would take a long time through reclamation,” he told a radio programme on Tuesday, adding that Lam’s decision to build public housing on several pieces of land located in Kai Tak and on Anderson Road would drive up property prices in the private market.

Tien reiterated his suggestion that Lam should instead explore the option of asking the People’s Liberation Army to release some of its underutilised land, such as part of its firing range at Tsing Shan in Tuen Mun.

Meanwhile, Lam said the government had no plan to tackle the “complicated” task of breaking up the Transport and Housing Bureau into two.

“There is no plan nor timeline because we are facing a lot of urgent work, and I don’t want to be distracted by restructuring.”

She believed splitting the bureau would be more complicated than getting the Legislative Council to approve the restructuring, and could not foresee implementing it in the near future.

Chan said on Monday he would prefer to head the housing portfolio were the bureau split.