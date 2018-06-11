Young activist Edward Leung Tin-kei, the face of Hong Kong’s independence movement, was jailed for six years on Monday for his role in one of the city’s worst outbreaks of civil unrest in decades.

Leung, 27, was sentenced by Madam Justice Anthea Pang Po-kam at the High Court after a marathon 54-day trial that recounted in vivid detail the events of February 8 and 9, 2016, when a riot rocked the busy shopping district of Mong Kok.

On May 18 this year the former convenor of political group Hong Kong Indigenous was found guilty unanimously by a nine-member jury of one count of taking part in a riot, but was cleared of inciting the unrest. The jury was undecided on another riot charge he faced.

At the start of the trial, Leung had also pleaded guilty to assaulting a police officer.

Leung’s co-defendant Lo Kin-man, who was found guilty of one count of rioting, was sentenced to seven years in jail, the most serious sentence for all the riot defendants who have come before the court so far.

Wong Ka-kui, 27, who pleaded guilty at the start of the trial to one count of rioting, was jailed for 3½ years.

Leung, who looked over to the public gallery from time to time, blinked when he heard the sentence. Supporters in court burst into tears after the judge left the courtroom. “We will wait for your release,” one woman wept.

Prosecutors described how the night of chaos began on Portland Street with what appeared to be a scuffle between government hawker control officers and street vendors. Very quickly the clash escalated into a violent stand-off in which protesters hurled objects at police, who resorted to pepper spray to disperse the crowd.

Streets were set on fire, and bricks, wooden crates and a string of other items were launched by protesters. Two warning gunshots were fired at one point by a police officer trying to save an unconscious colleague.

Prosecutors said protesters also wreaked havoc on nearby Argyle, Shantung and Fa Yuen streets.

Leung admitted physically assaulting a police sergeant by kicking and hitting him with a wooden board.

In mitigation, his defence counsel, Edwin Choy Wai-bond SC, said Leung had expressed remorse and never shirked his responsibility for the night’s events.

Instead, it was Hong Kong’s older generation – complacent about their lives despite stalled democratic development in the city – who had shied away from their responsibilities, he said.