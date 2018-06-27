A 75-year-old patient at a Hong Kong public hospital died after a caretaker allegedly attacked him with a showerhead, causing a wound in his rectum.

The victim, who was suffering from end-stage renal failure, complained to staff at Tuen Mun Hospital’s medical rehabilitation ward on Saturday that a hard object had been inserted into his anus during a shower, a press release from the hospital on Tuesday said.

The statement did not specify the nature of the object, although reports said it was a showerhead.

The patient’s condition subsequently deteriorated. The on-call doctor performed a clinical examination, which was followed by a colonoscopy by a surgeon and physician.

An ulcer about 2cm in length was found in the patient’s rectum, and the wound was treated. The man’s condition continued to deteriorate however and a computed tomography examination was arranged. The scan showed that the patient’s rectum had a perforation.

An urgent operation was recommended but was declined by the patient, the hospital said. His condition continued to worsen, and he died at night on June 24.

Hospital management was notified about the incident on Monday and was “highly concerned”, the press release continued. An internal investigation was conducted immediately.

“After communicating with the patient’s relatives, the hospital decided to report the case to police,” the statement said.

The press release did not provide details about who might have been responsible, but a source familiar with the case told the Post that the object was inserted in a suspected attack by a patient care assistant.

The hospital said it would cooperate with police in the investigation. The case has been referred to the coroner. No arrests have been made so far.

Legislator Edward Lau Kwok-fan, who is assisting the family, said that both the patient and his relatives had agreed not to go ahead with the urgent operation.

The family was upset about the lack of details in the press release. They and Lau were set to meet the hospital management on Wednesday morning to ask for more information.