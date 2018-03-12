The pan-democratic camp’s prospect of regaining their power to veto their rivals’ moves hangs in the balance, despite Gary Fan Kwok-wai and Au Nok-hin winning the Hong Kong legislature’s by-election for the New Territories East and Hong Kong Island constituencies respectively.

The development came after it was announced shortly before 5am on Monday that the ballots from the Kowloon West constituency – 216,000 in total – would be counted again. Pan-democrat candidate Edward Yiu Chung-yim said he requested the recount as initial results showed that he would be defeated by a narrow margin of about 2,000 votes, or 1 per cent of the total.

With Fan and Au’s victories, the pan-democratic camp has been levelled in the Legislative Council with the pro-establishment camp with 16 seats each in the geographical group. Pro-establishment candidate Tony Tse Wai-chuen won in the architectural, surveying, planning and landscape constituency to enlarge the camp’s dominance in the functional group to 25-10.

The results in Kowloon West will decide which camp will dominate the geographical group and enjoy the power to veto their rivals’ moves, since under the Legco’s split-voting rule, a lawmaker’s motion can only be approved if it managed to secure majority support in each of the two groups.

Before the recount was ordered, it was made public that among some 188,000 ballots counted for Kowloon West, or 87 per cent of the total, pro-establishment hopeful Vincent Cheng Wing-shun had been leading with 93,910 ballots, while pan-democrat Edward Yiu Chung-yim was lagging behind with 91,643 votes.

On Hong Kong Island, Au bagged 137,181 votes to defeat the New People’s Party’s Judy Chan Ka-pui, who got 127,634. The two candidates accounted for 97.9 per cent of 271,000 valid votes in the constituency.

Au said it was “not a total victory” for the pro-democracy camp. He said there was little time for him to prepare for the election after Demosisto’s Agnes Chow Ting was disqualified from the by-election, and that it had been a tough campaign. Chow said Au was an “important partner” to her party, adding that the camp had to stay unified.

Fan, of the NeoDemocrats, garnered 183,762 votes, and defeated his key rival Bill Tang Kwok-wai of the Democratic Alliance for the Betterment and Progress of Hong Kong, who got 152,904 votes. The two candidates accounted for 81.7 per cent of 412,000 valid votes in the constituency.

In the architectural, surveying, planning and landscape functional constituency, Tony Tse Wai-chuen regained his seat by garnering 2,929 votes to defeat pan-democrat rival Paul Zimmerman, who got 2,345 votes. Tse was defeated by Yiu in 2016.

Judy Chan Ka-pui, of the New People’s Party, said she was satisfied with the election results, losing with a margin of some 9,500 votes.

Regina Ip Lau Suk-yee, the party’s chairwoman, also said the pan-democrats had underperformed in this by-election.

She cited the iconic by-election for Hong Kong Island back in 2007, where she lost the seat to former chief secretary Anson Chan Fang On-sang.

“I had got some 130,000 votes back then, while Chan has garnered way more votes than Au did this time. The pan-democratic camp has failed to take back all these votes this time,” Ip said. Chan has received 175,874 votes in 2007, 38,324 more votes than Au received.

While pan-democrats have seen the by-election as a de facto referendum over Hongkongers’ take on the disqualification saga, Ip said the factor did not play a key role in the poll as “the issue had already been digested by voters”.

Non-affiliated candidate Christine Fong Kwok-shan lost in New Territories East despite almost doubling her number of votes from the 2016 Legislative Council by-election. She received 64,905 votes this time, 94 per cent more than in a by-election two years ago.

Fong said she was expecting an even larger number of votes. In a reference to veteran actor Bowie Wu Fung, Fong said: “Like my godfather had said, it is the misfortune of the Hong Kong people that I cannot enter the council.”

The Sai Kung district councillor did not rule out participating in future elections, despite stating earlier that she has exhausted her savings.

The Legislative Council by-elections on Sunday were to fill four of the six seats vacated by pro-democracy lawmakers who were disqualified by the court for failing to take their oath of office properly in 2016.

They were Nathan Law Kwun-chung, Sixtus Baggio Leung Chung-hang, Yau Wai-ching, and Edward Yiu Chung-yim, who were elected in the Hong Kong Island, New Territories East and Kowloon West geographical constituencies, as well as the architectural, surveying, planning and landscape functional constituency respectively. The other two, “Long Hair” Leung Kwok-hung and Lau Siu-lai, have been appealing their disqualifications, and by-elections will only be held if they lose their appeal.

As the voting closed at 10.30pm on Sunday, 904,000 of the 2.1 million registered voters in the four constituencies had cast their ballots, and the voter turnout rate was 43 per cent. In the Legco’s general election in 2016, the turnout rate was 58.3 per cent.

Barnabas Fung Wah, chairman of the Electoral Affairs Commission, said the turnout for the functional constituency stood out at 70 per cent, with 5,300 of some 7,600 voters casting their ballot. In the geographical constituencies, the turnout for Kowloon West, Hong Kong Island and New Territories were 44, 43 and 42 per cent, respectively, he said.

Cheng’s party colleague Bill Tang Ka-piu was running in New Territories East, with NeoDemocrats ex-legislator Gary Fan Kwok-wai as his key opponent.

Another ex-legislator, Tony Tse Wai-chuen, was seeking to regain his seat in the architectural, surveying, planning and landscape functional constituency, after being defeated by Yiu in 2016. This time, his sole challenger was pan-democrat Paul Zimmerman.

In the general election in 2016, the pan-democratic camp won 30 seats, and dominated the geographical group with 19 of them.

But with the disqualification of six legislators, the pan-democrats were left with 14 seats in the geographical group. Since then, the pro-establishment camp has been dominating both the geographical and functional groups, with 16 and 24 seats respectively.

The split-voting rule does not apply on the government’s bills and motions, which only requires a simple majority to be approved in the Legco.

Additional reporting by Danny Mok, Jeffie Lam and Sum Lok-kei