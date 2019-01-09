Hong Kong and mainland stocks opened higher on Wednesday, catching up on an overnight rally in the US fuelled by optimism that trade talks between the US and China are progressing.

The Hang Seng Index rose 1.4 per cent, or 361.84 points, to 26,237.29 at the opening, while the Hang Seng China Enterprises Index gained 1.44 per cent, or 145.94 points, to 10,279.68.

On the mainland, the Shanghai Composite edged up 0.39 per cent, or 9.96 points, to 2,536.42, and the CSI 300 of large caps rose 0.58 per cent, or 17.53 points, to 3,065.23.

Trade talks between the US and China in Beijing were extended into Wednesday for a third day, though without clear reason, indicating the world’s two largest economies could be closer to making an agreement. US Energy Department official Steven Winberg told reporters in Beijing Tuesday that the discussions “went well”, and “I can confirm we’re continuing tomorrow.”

Adding to optimism was an earlier tweet by President Donald Trump, exclaiming “Talks with China are going very well!”

US stocks rallied overnight on the back of the news, as investors were hopeful that negotiations could calm the markets. All three major indices ended higher.

“The Sino-US talks are progressing well and boosted the sentiment of the market,” said Louis Tse Ming-kwong, managing director of VC Asset Management.

“Yesterday, the market consensus was that 26,000 was a strong resistance. This morning it opened high at about 26,000, so it is gaining momentum. There is an increased turnover this morning, of 32 billion, which for this couple of weeks is exceptional,” he added.

The US delegation was seen carrying their luggage when leaving their hotel for negotiations on Wednesday morning, according to Bloomberg.

On a less positive economic note, the World Bank cut its forecast for the global economy in a semi annual update to its outlook on Tuesday, citing the threat of “disorderly” market movements and escalating trade disputes as heightening risk.

The Washington-based bank forecast 2.9 per cent global growth this year, down from 3 per cent. For emerging markets, it lowered growth projections by 0.5 points to 4.2 per cent.

Billions of Xiaomi shares have been unlocked for sale on Wednesday, marking an end to the smartphone maker’s IPO lock-up since the company listed on July 13.

By 09:45, Xiaomi was down 4.32 per cent to HK$10.62, its lowest level since debuting on the Hong Kong stock exchange.

As of Wednesday early trading, Xiaomi stock had dropped 15% in the new year and was down 20% in the past four weeks. That was far worse than its peers. The information technology hardware sector is down 2.5% so far this year and 3.9% in the past four weeks.

Meanwhile, Great Wall Motors surged more than 13 per cent to HK$4.93. That was its highest level since December 6. The Chinese automaker signed a memorandum of understanding with Israel-based technology firm Mobileye, to develop autonomous driving systems for China.

In addition, on Tuesday, the carmaker reported good sales. Total sales volume for the company in December 2018 was 133,794 units, a year-on-year increase of 6.54 per cent. Total production volume was 135,800 units, a year-on-year increase of 14.14 per cent.

Automobiles generally were mostly up on Wednesday, after declines due to poor sales. China has been taking policy steps to free up money for lending and spending, which could boost consumer buying amid a slowdown in the economy.

By 10:30, Geely was up 9.19 per cent to HK$11.16, Brilliance China gained 3.45 per cent to HK$6.29, Zhongsheng Holdings rose 3.26 per cent to HK$15.22 and Minth Group had added 2.67 per cent to HK$25.00.

Tse of VC Asset Management said the movements were not an upwards trend, but rather a rebound.

“It is time to face the reality. It is judgment day time. Sales slowed down and you don’t have that sort of demand for changing cars that often nowadays,” he said. “Geely has been down quite a bit, but today is a rebound, not an uptrend. Short sellers are squaring their positions.

“After this rebound, it will go down again,” he added, citing tariffs as a result of the US-China trade war. “I am still putting a big question mark over car makers.”

AIA led the financials sub-index, jumping 2.03 per cent to HK$65.30, after Daiwa Research lifted its target price from HK$92 to HK$95 on Tuesday, and maintained its “buy” rating.

Additional reporting by Laura He.