A pig farm in China’s southern Jiangsu province. We can expect a sharp fall in domestic pork production for the coming two years at least, David Dodwell writes. Photo: AP
Swine fever ails more than just China’s favourite meat, with millions of small farmers, exports likely to suffer
- Rabobank forecasts China’s pork output is likely to fall by 20 per cent to 30 per cent this year
- Pork is the world’s most widely consumed land-based protein source
African swain fever has spread to all Chinese mainland provinces.
The pork price is expected to rise in the coming months.
African swine fever spread to all Chinese provinces
