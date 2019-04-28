Channels

A pig farm in China’s southern Jiangsu province. We can expect a sharp fall in domestic pork production for the coming two years at least, David Dodwell writes. Photo: AP
Business

Swine fever ails more than just China’s favourite meat, with millions of small farmers, exports likely to suffer

  • Rabobank forecasts China’s pork output is likely to fall by 20 per cent to 30 per cent this year
  • Pork is the world’s most widely consumed land-based protein source
Topic |   Inside Out & Outside In
David Dodwell

David Dodwell  

Published: 8:00pm, 28 Apr, 2019

Updated: 8:46pm, 28 Apr, 2019

Society

African swine fever spread to all Chinese provinces

Topic |   Animals
SCMP

Frank Tang  

Kristin Huang  

Published: 5:54pm, 22 Apr, 2019

Updated: 1:00am, 23 Apr, 2019

