Solid fundamentals will continue to stabilise Hong Kong’s home prices in the long run, says Raymond Chong, of StarPro Agency. Photo: Bloomberg
Hong Kong’s Central financial district is seen in July. Photo: REUTERS
Hong Kong follows US Fed’s 25 basis point rate cut, just in time for city’s stalling economy and kickoff of Budweiser’s mega IPO
- Hong Kong Monetary Authority cuts base lending rate by 25 basis points to 2.25 per cent
- Norman Chan Tak-lam says Monetary Authority and banks will help businesses survive ‘challenging time’
