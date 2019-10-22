Channels

A general view of residential and commercial buildings in the Kowloon district (foreground) with the skyline of Hong Kong Island past Victoria Harbour (C) in the distance on August 3, 2019. Photo: AFP
Raymond Chong
Opinion

Opinion

Concrete Analysis by Raymond Chong

First-home borrowers must read the fine print as the devil is in the details of Hong Kong’s relaxed mortgage entitlements

  • The new measure is considered to be a “godsend” for first-time homebuyers
  • Double-income households can now afford to buy larger flats, compared with the nano flats they could only afford previously
Raymond Chong

Raymond Chong  

Updated: 1:29pm, 22 Oct, 2019

Hong Kong has one of the world’s least affordable property markets. Photo: Martin Chan
Hong Kong economy

First-time homebuyers in Hong Kong can aim for pricier flats as city’s leader Carrie Lam announces measures to relax mortgage rules but critics slam move

  • Government-backed agency will relax the ceiling on mortgage financing schemes for first-home buyers
  • Urban Renewal Authority also given new mission of building more subsidised housing, including starter homes
Topic |   Carrie Lam policy address 2019
SCMP

Lilian Cheng  

Sandy Li  

Updated: 1:53am, 17 Oct, 2019

Hong Kong has one of the world’s least affordable property markets. Photo: Martin Chan
