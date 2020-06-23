US Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell speaks at a press briefing on March 3 after the surprise announcement that the central bank will cut interest rates. Powell has said the Fed will continue to “aggressively” pump liquidity into the economy to weather the impact of the coronavirus pandemic. Photo: AFP
