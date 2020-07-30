A woman counts US dollar bills in Buenos Aires, Argentina, on August 28, 2018. Massive stimulus to fend off the effects of the pandemic, political uncertainty and other factors have eroded confidence in the US currency in recent weeks. Photo: Reuters
A woman counts US dollar bills in Buenos Aires, Argentina, on August 28, 2018. Massive stimulus to fend off the effects of the pandemic, political uncertainty and other factors have eroded confidence in the US currency in recent weeks. Photo: Reuters