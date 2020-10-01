A cigarette vendor sits behind a pile of empty cartons of foreign and local cigarette brands on a Hanoi street on May 31. Vietnamese smokers can easily buy foreign brands at low prices thanks to persistent cigarette smuggling carried out through Vietnam’s borders with Laos, Cambodia and China. Photo: AFP
