A poster advertising the launch of Hong Kong iBonds at a Bank of China branch in Central on July 23, 2014, the first day of public subscription. The latest round of iBonds will include some with yields of 2 per cent, an enticement to investors at a time when many central banks are considering interest rates near or even below zero. Photo: K.Y. Cheng
A poster advertising the launch of Hong Kong iBonds at a Bank of China branch in Central on July 23, 2014, the first day of public subscription. The latest round of iBonds will include some with yields of 2 per cent, an enticement to investors at a time when many central banks are considering interest rates near or even below zero. Photo: K.Y. Cheng