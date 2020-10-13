Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden speaks before boarding his campaign plane at McCarran International Airport in Las Vegas on October 9. A Biden victory in November combined with Democrats taking both houses of Congress could spur more demand for Chinese assets and the renminbi. Photo: APDemocratic presidential candidate Joe Biden speaks before boarding his campaign plane at McCarran International Airport in Las Vegas on October 9. A Biden victory in November combined with Democrats taking both houses of Congress could spur more demand for Chinese assets and the renminbi. Photo: AP
Neal Kimberley
Macroscope by Neal Kimberley

How Biden beating Trump could add fuel to China’s economic recovery

  • Markets might conclude that Biden’s White House will be less wedded to tariffs, which would be positive for the Chinese economy and its exporters
  • A blue wave could spark renewed US fiscal stimulus that would boost US consumer demand and benefit those countries which sell the most goods to the United States

Neal Kimberley

Updated: 10:26pm, 13 Oct, 2020

