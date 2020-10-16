A farmer in Taizhao village in Shanxi province uses his phone on September 20 to access information made available by new technology such as GPS and unmanned aerial vehicles. Asian economies’ embrace of leading growth industries such as information technology has helped give the region an attractive mix of cyclical exposure to economic recovery as well as to current structural growth themes. Photo: Xinhua
