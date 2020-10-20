A bucket-wheel reclaimer sits next to a pile of coal at the port in Newcastle, Australia, on October 12. President Xi Jinping’s pledge to make China carbon neutral by 2060 and continued tensions between Beijing and Canberra have clouded the outlook for the Australian dollar. Photo: Bloomberg
