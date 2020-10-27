An employee works from her home in Shanghai on March 9. Asia has experienced less impact from the work-from-home revolution during the pandemic and instead could see a boom in office occupancy in the coming years as more supply becomes available. Photo: Bloomberg
An employee works from her home in Shanghai on March 9. Asia has experienced less impact from the work-from-home revolution during the pandemic and instead could see a boom in office occupancy in the coming years as more supply becomes available. Photo: Bloomberg