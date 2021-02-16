Shipping containers sit at the Yangshan Deepwater Port in Shanghai on January 11. These building blocks of global trade are in increasingly short supply, posing potential bottlenecks that could disrupt supply chains at a time when economic recovery is sorely needed. Photo: Bloomberg
