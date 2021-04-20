Kids playing at Docodoco in The Lohas shopping mall, Tseung Kwan O. Photo: May Tse Kids playing at Docodoco in The Lohas shopping mall, Tseung Kwan O. Photo: May Tse
Kids playing at Docodoco in The Lohas shopping mall, Tseung Kwan O. Photo: May Tse
Struggling Hong Kong malls roll out attractions such as Cupnoodles Museum, Lego playground in bid to lure families back amid pandemic

  • Companies offering leisure attractions are eagerly snapping up cheap, big spaces vacated by luxury retailers hit by the Covid-19 crisis
  • Rents in Hong Kong shopping malls are down by almost a half from their peak in the second quarter of 2018, according to Savills

Sandy Li
Updated: 7:30am, 20 Apr, 2021

