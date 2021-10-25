The proposed property tax is part of a wider ‘common prosperity’ programme to enhance housing affordability and rein in galloping property prices. Photo: AFP
China’s new property tax may prompt owners of multiple homes to sell down their holdings before prices take a hit, say analysts
- With the new levy bound to undercut house prices, agents said those investors might need to offer steep discounts if they want to sell fast
- The proposed property tax is part of a wider ‘common prosperity’ programme to enhance housing affordability and rein in galloping property prices
Topic | China property
The proposed property tax is part of a wider ‘common prosperity’ programme to enhance housing affordability and rein in galloping property prices. Photo: AFP