Shanghai’s multiple-home owners look to offload units as threat of higher property tax looms

  • News of plans to enact a property tax in selected regions has prompted speculation that the existing levies in Shanghai and Chongqing may be raised
  • Faced with that possibility, many owners of more than one residential property are looking to offload units

Topic |   China property
Daniel Ren in Shanghaiand Sandy Li

Updated: 8:55am, 2 Nov, 2021

Residential buildings in the Century Park neighbourhood of Shanghai. Photo: Bloomberg
