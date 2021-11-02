Residential buildings in the Century Park neighbourhood of Shanghai. Photo: Bloomberg
Shanghai’s multiple-home owners look to offload units as threat of higher property tax looms
- News of plans to enact a property tax in selected regions has prompted speculation that the existing levies in Shanghai and Chongqing may be raised
- Faced with that possibility, many owners of more than one residential property are looking to offload units
Topic | China property
Residential buildings in the Century Park neighbourhood of Shanghai. Photo: Bloomberg