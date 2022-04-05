Big developers like Sunac China are struggling to repay creditors as home sales dry up. Photo: Bloomberg
China’s city governments test Beijing’s cautious policymakers by overturning rules to revive floundering housing market
- Fuzhou in southern Fujian province follows Zhengzhou, Harbin and other cities in overturning old rules to revive home sales
- Beijing’s ‘three red lines’ policy and Covid-19 lockdowns have combined to squeeze developers and pushed homebuyers to the sidelines
