Cifi’s shares plunged by more than 10 per cent on Thursday after the developer confirmed the missed payment in a filing to the Hong Kong stock exchange. Photo: Shutterstock
Cifi defaults on bond, triggering sell-off of developers, fears Chinese property debt crisis is spreading
- Cifi Holdings defaults on US$318 million convertible bond due 2025, blaming the National Day holiday for the delayed payment
- Bonds and shares of Country Garden, Longfor and Seazen slump as investor confidence ‘totally collapses’
