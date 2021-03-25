The Fearless Girl statue stands in front of the New York Stock Exchange in New Yorks Financial District. The US will proceed with a law requiring access to audit of foreign companies. Photo: AP The Fearless Girl statue stands in front of the New York Stock Exchange in New Yorks Financial District. The US will proceed with a law requiring access to audit of foreign companies. Photo: AP
The Fearless Girl statue stands in front of the New York Stock Exchange in New Yorks Financial District. The US will proceed with a law requiring access to audit of foreign companies. Photo: AP
US starts implementing law that risks Chinese stock delistings from NYSE and Nasdaq

  • The penalty for non-compliance, as stipulated by a law Congress approved in December, is ejection from the New York Stock Exchange or Nasdaq
  • China has long refused to let the Public Company Accounting Oversight Board examine audits of foreign-listed firms, citing national security concerns

Bloomberg
Updated: 10:44am, 25 Mar, 2021

