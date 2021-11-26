People stand outside the headquarters of Chinese developer Fantasia Holdings in Shenzhen, Guangdong province. Photo: Reuters
Debt-stricken Fantasia becomes first Chinese developer to face a wind-up petition, possible liquidation

  • Fantasia said a major subsidiary was facing a wind-up petition filed by creditors, which could force the debt-ridden developer into insolvency
  • It is the first time that a wind-up petition related to offshore debts has been filed against a mainland developer or its subsidiaries

