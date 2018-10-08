China’s stocks slumped the most in almost four months as the market reopened following a weeklong holiday that witnessed a rout in global equities amid surging yields in US Treasuries.

The Shanghai Composite Index dropped 3 per cent at the midday break on Monday, heading for the steepest decline since June 19. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index also fell, extending its drop from the worst weekly performance in eight months.

Chinese traders were looking to the regional markets for cue as trading resumed, even as the central bank said on Sunday night that it was lowering the amount of reserves commercial lenders must set aside.

The MSCI Emerging Markets Index tumbled 4.5 per cent last week and the Hang Seng Index sank 4.4 per cent for the biggest drop for the five-day period since February. The surge in the US Treasuries yield to a seven-year high rattled global financial assets from stocks to currencies in developing nations on mounting concerns about capital outflows. China’s onshore yuan fell as much as 0.5 per cent on Monday.

The mainland’s stocks also dropped as the purchasing managers’ index fell to the lowest level since February in September.

“It’s basically a catch-up as the bad sentiment spills over to the local market,” said Wu Kan, an investment manager at Soochow Securities in Shanghai. “The jump in US treasury yields will probably cause a global liquidity squeeze. On top of that, the angst about an all-out confrontation between the US and China still lingers.”

The Shanghai Composite retreated 83.31 points to 2,738.04 on Monday. The CSI 300 Index of big-caps slid 3.6 per cent and the ChiNext gauge of smaller companies shed 2.9 per cent.

Consumer staples and pharmaceutical stocks were the worst-performing sectors among all the 10 industry groups on the CSI 300.

Shanxi Xinghuacun Fen Wine Factory slid 7.8 per cent to 43.62 yuan and Jiangsu Yanghe Brewery Joint-Stock sank 6.6 per cent to 119.56 yuan. Chongqing Zhifei Biological Products plunged by the 10 per cent daily cap to 44.06 yuan.

Studio producers fell as box office collections fell 28 per cent from a year earlier in the seven-day so-called Golden Week holiday. Beijing Enlight Media retreated 6.3 per cent to 7.30 yuan and Huayi Brothers Media lost 4.3 per cent to 5.10 yuan.

China Vanke led property developers lower as home sales slowed amid government’s cooling measures. Vanke slumped 7.5 per cent to 22.48 yuan and Poly Real Estate Group lost 5.1 per cent to 11.55 yuan.

In Hong Kong, the Hang Seng Index fell 0.9 per cent, or 226.67 points, to 26,345.90. The Hang Seng China Enterprise Index, or the H-share measure, lost 0.8 per cent.

Evergrande Health Industry Group tumbled 15 per cent to HK$8.97. Faraday Future, the California-based electric car start-up founded by Chinese magnate Jia Yueting, is seeking to terminate a stake sale deal with the company that made an initial investment of US$800 million, according to an exchange filing by China Evergrande Group, the company’s parent.

China Evergrande lost 4.7 per cent to HK$21.30.