Chinese gauges of growth companies tumbled in early Tuesday trading after a barrage of small-caps surprisingly lowered their earnings estimates, dimming the outlook of the coming earnings season.

The ChiNext index of start-ups in Shenzhen and another gauge of the small and medium-sized companies on the bourse sank as much as 2.4 per cent before paring losses to 1.3 per cent at the midday break. The CSI 300 Index of big companies on the mainland’s exchanges fared better with a decline of only 0.1 per cent.

Traders were caught off guard and rushed to cut their exposure to small-caps as companies from Shenzhen Clou Electronics to Zhejiang Dun’an Artificial Environment posted overnight exchange filings saying they probably recorded significant losses for 2018, compared with earlier forecasts for profitability.

The sour sentiment on small-caps came even as traders brushed aside a statement put out by the banking and insurance regulator encouraging insurers to buy stocks and bonds by using long-term capital. Chinese publicly traded companies will start to release 2018 earnings report after the Chinese lunar new year that falls on February 5.

The rout in small caps came as the main benchmarks in Hong Kong and Shanghai were slightly down.

The Hang Seng Index dropped 0.6 per cent to 27,413.16. The Hang Seng China Enterprises Index also fell 0.6 per cent. Worries resurfaced over the prospect of the upcoming US-China trade talks after US charged Huawei Technologies with bank fraud and conspiracy of stealing trade secrets.

Sunny Optical Technology, which supplies smartphone camera modules to Huawei, slid 2.4 per cent to HK$74.70. China Life Insurance tumbled 2.6 per cent to HK$19.08. New China Life Insurance fell 0.6 per cent to HK$30.90.

Meanwhile, the Shanghai Composite Index fell 0.5 per cent in early trading.

The companies on Shenzhen’s index of small and medium-sized enterprises probably increased 19 per cent in 2018, while those on the ChiNext gauge may have fallen 14 per cent, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

“The risk is increasing that lots of small-caps will miss their earnings estimates and that’s why there’s a rushed sell-off,” said Wang Zheng, chief investment officer at Jingxi Investment Management in Shanghai. “Taking account into the lower-than-expected factor, the valuation of small-caps still looks a bit stretched.”

Shenzhen Clou, a maker of electric automation equipment, tumbled by the 10 per cent daily limit to 4.25 yuan after saying it probably posted an annual loss of as much as 1.1 billion yuan (US$163.1 million) because of provisions on asset impairment and losses on asset disposal. It had forecast an annual profit of as much 137.6 million yuan in the third-quarter report in October.

Zhejiang Dun’an, a manufacturer of cooling equipment for air conditioners and nuclear power stations, slumped 9.9 per cent to 4.73 yuan after saying it probably suffered a loss of between 1.95 billion and 2.25 billion yuan. That compared with its earlier estimate of a profit ranging from 64.6 million yuan to 92.3 million yuan.

Tangel Publishing plunged 10 per cent to 3.80 yuan after the company said it expects a loss of as much as 1.1 billion yuan last year.