Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

A freight train laden with goods from China, arriving at DB Cargo's London Eurohub rail freight depot in Barking, east London, from Yiwu in Zhejiang province on January 18. 2017. Photo: AFP
Anthony Rowley
Opinion

Opinion

Macroscope by Anthony Rowley

Britain’s quest for a role in China’s Belt and Road is a journey to nowhere because of the UK’s disconnection from Europe

  • China is intent on a connection with the heartland of industrial Europe, not with an island that wants to sever its umbilical cord with the continent
  • Unless China is interested in Britain’s ports, it’s difficult to see how Beijing can regard the UK as a key link in the Belt and Road
Anthony Rowley

Anthony Rowley  

Published: 10:30am, 7 Apr, 2019

Updated: 10:41am, 7 Apr, 2019

TOP PICKS

A freight train laden with goods from China, arriving at DB Cargo's London Eurohub rail freight depot in Barking, east London, from Yiwu in Zhejiang province on January 18. 2017. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE
A railway bridge under construction by Chinese engineers across the Mekong River in Luang Prabang. Photo: Xinhua
Banking & Finance

China’s US$7 billion railway link to Laos is almost half done, on schedule to begin service in 2021

  • Laos is dependent on China to bankroll the US$7 billion project, raising concerns of being caught in a debt trap
  • The Kunming-Vientiane link would eventually connect with a railway line to Bangkok, and southward along the Malay peninsula through to Singapore
Topic |   Laos
Xie Yu

Xie Yu  

Published: 11:00am, 21 Mar, 2019

Updated: 1:49pm, 22 Mar, 2019

TOP PICKS

A railway bridge under construction by Chinese engineers across the Mekong River in Luang Prabang. Photo: Xinhua
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.