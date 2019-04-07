A freight train laden with goods from China, arriving at DB Cargo's London Eurohub rail freight depot in Barking, east London, from Yiwu in Zhejiang province on January 18. 2017. Photo: AFP
A railway bridge under construction by Chinese engineers across the Mekong River in Luang Prabang. Photo: Xinhua
China’s US$7 billion railway link to Laos is almost half done, on schedule to begin service in 2021
- Laos is dependent on China to bankroll the US$7 billion project, raising concerns of being caught in a debt trap
- The Kunming-Vientiane link would eventually connect with a railway line to Bangkok, and southward along the Malay peninsula through to Singapore
