The Beijing-Hong Kong-Macau expressway is lit up with Shenzhen’s Nanshan district in the background. Photo: Roy Issa The Beijing-Hong Kong-Macau expressway is lit up with Shenzhen’s Nanshan district in the background. Photo: Roy Issa
Shenzhen’s housing market downcycle ‘has begun’ after cooling measures as banks tighten mortgage lending

  • Transaction fell by about one-fifth during the Labour Day holiday, while China Construction Bank lifted home financing rates
  • Higher mortgage rates is a signal the government will launch a long-term price mechanism to crack down on speculation, researcher says

Pearl Liu
Updated: 11:07am, 12 May, 2021

