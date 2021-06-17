Stock market index on reflection outside a bank building in Central, Hong Kong. Photo: Shutterstock Images
Hong Kong stocks waver near one-month low on Fed rate hike concerns, Next Digital halted amid arrests
- Hang Seng Index rose 0.3 per cent at local midday break, after hitting a one-month low following the Federal Reserve statement on rate hike outlook
- Auto stocks lift market while Alibaba Health, Haidilao and CNOOC are among loss leaders; Soho China rallies after a takeover offer from Blackstone Group
