Stocks
Hong Kong stocks waver near one-month low on Fed rate hike concerns, Next Digital halted amid arrests

  • Hang Seng Index rose 0.3 per cent at local midday break, after hitting a one-month low following the Federal Reserve statement on rate hike outlook
  • Auto stocks lift market while Alibaba Health, Haidilao and CNOOC are among loss leaders; Soho China rallies after a takeover offer from Blackstone Group

Iris Ouyang
Iris Ouyang

Updated: 1:37pm, 17 Jun, 2021

