SEG Plaza standing at the Huaqiangbei area in Shenzhen on 20 May 2021. The pair of 60-metre masts blamed for causing the building’s tremors are visible on the rooftop in this photograph. Photo: Martin Chan
Shenzhen’s SEG Plaza reopens for tenants, minus the pair of 60-metre masts blamed by engineers for causing the tower to wobble
- A pair of 60-metre rooftop masts were dismantled, after engineers blamed them for the “vortex-induced resonance” that caused the SEG Plaza to wobble
- The removal of the masts would reduce SEG Plaza’s height to 292 metres (958 feet), kicking the building out of Shenzhen’s list of 10 tallest towers
Topic | China property
