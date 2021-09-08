SEG Plaza standing at the Huaqiangbei area in Shenzhen on 20 May 2021. The pair of 60-metre masts blamed for causing the building’s tremors are visible on the rooftop in this photograph. Photo: Martin Chan SEG Plaza standing at the Huaqiangbei area in Shenzhen on 20 May 2021. The pair of 60-metre masts blamed for causing the building’s tremors are visible on the rooftop in this photograph. Photo: Martin Chan
Shenzhen’s SEG Plaza reopens for tenants, minus the pair of 60-metre masts blamed by engineers for causing the tower to wobble

  • A pair of 60-metre rooftop masts were dismantled, after engineers blamed them for the “vortex-induced resonance” that caused the SEG Plaza to wobble
  • The removal of the masts would reduce SEG Plaza’s height to 292 metres (958 feet), kicking the building out of Shenzhen’s list of 10 tallest towers

Pearl Liu
Updated: 6:15pm, 8 Sep, 2021

