A Chinese flag flutters in front of a residential building under construction in Huaian, Jiangsu province in July 2018. Photo: Reuters
China’s housing market gets lifelines as cities, lenders ease down payment and financing to arrest slump
- Lived-in home sales in Shenzhen shrank last year to a 15-year low, according to an industry association; January sales in Guangzhou fell 56 per cent
- ‘Policy easing may have entered a new phase,’ according to Zhang Zhiwei, chief economist at Pinpoint Asset Management
Topic | China property
