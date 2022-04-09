Yi Huiman, chairman of the China Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC), during a press conference in Beijing on February 27, 2019 Photo: Simon Song
China’s regulator renews pledge to widen market access, keep offshore listing channels open and resolve US auditing spat in an overture to bolster market confidence
- China’s securities regulator said the Connect scheme between China and Hong Kong will be widened to include commodities and financial futures
- The CSRC will strive to resolve an ongoing standoff with the US over auditing rules and launch new rules for Chinese companies to raise funds offshore
