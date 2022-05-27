The Pudong and Lujiazui Financial District in Shanghai. The bearish calls have led traders to question whether the current bout of sell-offs in stocks has already priced in China’s most severe flare-up in the pandemic in two years and global policy tightening. Photo: Bloomberg
‘Wholesale policy U-turns’ needed in China, JPMorgan says, as global banks point to economic contraction in second quarter
- Banks’ negative forecast contrasts with prediction of 3.3 per cent growth by economists polled by Bloomberg
- Lockdown induced supply-chain disruptions and imported inflation from higher commodity prices may lead to further earnings and margin deterioration in second quarter, says head of investment strategy for Asia at US bank
Follow your favourite topic and get notified
The Pudong and Lujiazui Financial District in Shanghai. The bearish calls have led traders to question whether the current bout of sell-offs in stocks has already priced in China’s most severe flare-up in the pandemic in two years and global policy tightening. Photo: Bloomberg