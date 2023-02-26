A shopping and office complex in Beijing. China is now easing its regulatory crackdown on the technology sector, which will lead to an increase in demand for office space from technology companies, JLL says. Photo: AP
China’s office market to see slow recovery in 2023 after slumping to 14-year low last year, as Beijing eases tech crackdown, analysts say
- Several big firms have been adjusting their budgets and goals, which will lead to an expansion in businesses and workforce, resulting in an increase in demand and leasing volume, JLL executive says
- Forecast comes after an almost 69 per cent decline in the overall net absorption volume for offices in 18 major Chinese cities last year
