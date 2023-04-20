The group’s headquarters in the city, China Evergrande Centre, in Wan Chai, Hong Kong in September 2021. Photo: Edmond So
China’s top bourses chastise Evergrande unit Hengda, set to punish senior executives for failing to publish accounts
- Hengda Real Estate failed to published its 2021 annual report to investors by the April 30 deadline last year
- Developer to accept disciplinary action and pledges to rush financial audit to fulfil listing obligations
