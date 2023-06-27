The “current malaise” afflicting home sales in major mainland Chinese cities will require more stimulus from Beijing before a bounce back in the market, analysts said. Home sales by gross floor area rose 18.5 per cent in June compared to the previous month, but were 44.2 per cent lower than a year ago, in 13 cities tracked by China Index Academy (CIA), one of the country’s largest independent real estate researchers, for a report published on Monday. In China’s tier-one cities, where demand is the strongest, sales grew 8.6 per cent month on month while dropping 27 per cent year on year. Tier-two cities recorded more drastic changes, rising 25.3 per cent month on month while being down almost by half year on year, according to CIA’s report. China’s central bank cut the five-year loan prime rate, a reference rate for mortgages, from 4.3 per cent to 4.2 per cent last week, and analysts said they would see how lower mortgage rates might stimulate the market. Two Chinese property firms unable to repay debt as sector woes continue “The current malaise of the market will require cuts by at least 50 basis points to really spark interest in buying homes,” said Xu Tianchen, a China economist at Economist Intelligence Unit. “A 10-basis point one is more symbolic than having any tangible effects.” The comments come as home sales struggle to bounce back to levels seen last year. Shenzhen, China’s technology hub bordering Hong Kong, continued to see a decline in sales, which fell 6.8 per cent month on month and 24.6 per cent year on year. Inventory also rose 8.58 per cent in Shenzhen, and was the highest among Suzhou, Hangzhou, Wenzhou, Nanjing and other tier-one cities, CIA said. Hongkong Land’s ambitious Shanghai project reposes faith in China property Shanghai , China’s financial hub, which outperformed other tier-one cities, registering an 18.9 per cent increase in sales in June compared to the previous month, also reported a comparatively mild 7.9 per cent year-on-year decline. Beijing reported a yearly decrease of 24.8 per cent, while the decline in Guangzhou stood at 48.5 per cent. The weakness in the home market in tier-one cities is in line with government data. New home prices in these cities rose 1.7 per cent in May, slowing from a 2 per cent year-on-year gain in April, according to data released by the National Bureau of Statistics this month. Weaker demand for housing also weighed on the land market. CIA said land supply for residential projects dropped by more than 30 per cent year on year in June, with a 40 per cent decline in tier-one cities. China property recovery jeopardised by weaker investments, slowing price rebound “Deal volume and amount both dropped” due to declining demand and supply, CIA analysts said in the report. “Developers concentrated their land replenishment in Beijing, Chongqing, Guangzhou, Suzhou and Nanchang.” Goldman Sachs analysts said last week that they expected further policy easing measures in the coming weeks, such as cuts to down-payment ratios and mortgage rates and the removal of home purchase restrictions in selected large cities. However, they warned that “the magnitude of stimulus should be smaller than in previous easing cycles”. Some analysts have called for easing measures in key cities in response to demand for improved housing. On Sunday, Yangzhou in Jiangsu province, scrapped restrictions for homeowners looking to swap old homes for new ones in urban areas. “It signals more policy easing by local authorities in the second half of the year,” said Yan Yuejin, director of the Shanghai-based E-house China Research and Development Institution.