China’s stocks are likely to bounce back in the second half of the year as supportive government measures boost earnings growth, according to UBS and China Asset Management. Photo: EPA-EFE
Chinese stocks set to bounce back in second half as strong corporate earnings revive confidence, say UBS and China Asset Management
- A recovery in corporate earnings may drive an average 10 per cent gain in Chinese stocks by the end of the year, UBS said
- Valuations have no room to fall further, says Meng Lei, a Shanghai-based strategist at UBS
China’s stocks are likely to bounce back in the second half of the year as supportive government measures boost earnings growth, according to UBS and China Asset Management. Photo: EPA-EFE