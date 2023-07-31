An illustration of Hang Lung Properties’ Westlake 66 project, which is in the works in Hangzhou. Image: Handout
An illustration of Hang Lung Properties’ Westlake 66 project, which is in the works in Hangzhou. Image: Handout
China property
Business /  China Business

Hong Kong developer Hang Lung Properties reports 23 per cent profit growth in first half but warns of ‘clouds’ in outlook

  • Net profit rose to HK$2.39 billion (US$306 million) in the first half, while total revenue dropped 1 per cent to HK$5.23 billion
  • Mall revenue rebounds, but ‘plenty of uncertainties’ persist, both domestically and internationally, company says

Mia Castagnone
Mia Castagnone

Updated: 4:31pm, 31 Jul, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
An illustration of Hang Lung Properties’ Westlake 66 project, which is in the works in Hangzhou. Image: Handout
An illustration of Hang Lung Properties’ Westlake 66 project, which is in the works in Hangzhou. Image: Handout
READ FULL ARTICLE