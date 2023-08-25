Chinese developer Country Garden is racing against time to rework its bond payments. Photo: Reuters
China property crisis: Country Garden delays US$535 million onshore bond extension deadline at last minute
- Country Garden has pushed the deadline for bondholders to vote on extending payment on the 3.9 billion yuan (US$535 million) note to August 31
- The developer wants to extend payment on the ‘16 Bi Yuan 05’ note due on September 2 by three years
