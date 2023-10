Country Garden Holdings said it failed to pay an overdue debt and warned it would not be able to service all of its offshore borrowings on time as home sales slumped for a sixth successive month, signalling an imminent restructuring to tackle US$180 billion of liabilities.

The Chinese developer failed to repay a HK$470 million (US$60 million) principal under its indebtedness, according to a stock exchange filing in Hong Kong on Tuesday. The company expects that it will not be able to meet all of its offshore payment obligations, including dollar-denominated bonds, it added.

Such non-payment may lead to relevant creditors demanding acceleration of payments or pursuing enforcement actions, it said, adding that it would cooperate and engage all creditors to reach a feasible solution.

The developer, based in Foshan in southern Guangdong province, hired China International Capital Corp and Houlihan Lokey as its joint financial advisers, and Sidley Austin as its legal adviser, to evaluate its capital structure and liquidity.

China’s “three red lines” policy, unveiled in August 2020 to curb excessive leverage among weak developers, has continued to claim fresh victims as consumer confidence in home builders cracked. Country Garden has missed payment deadlines on bond coupons in recent months, crashing its stock and bond prices.