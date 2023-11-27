The developers must launch their Reits no more than six months after receiving approvals, which were dated November 24, and the fundraising process should not be longer than three months after the approvals were received, according to the CSRC.

Reits, which are investment vehicles that derive a regular and stable stream of income from underlying assets, were introduced in China in April 2020 with limited coverage. The asset types covered initially included large-scale infrastructure developments such as toll roads, industrial estates and warehouses.

CR Land’s Reit will be issued through its commercial unit, China Resources Commercial Asset. It has been approved to issue 1 billion shares and aims to raise 6.9 billion yuan (US$965.8 million) through the Reit, with net proceeds estimated at 4.9 billion yuan.

The CSRC offices in Beijing. Photo: Simon Song

China Jinmao, which has been allowed to issue 400 million shares, will issue its Reit through its unit Shanghai Xingxiumao Business Management. Jinmao did not provide details of its fundraising targets in its initial proposal.

SCPG Holdings, a unit of China Vanke Holdings, China’s second-largest developer by sales, can issue 1 billion shares. It intends to raise around 4 billion yuan with estimated net proceeds of 3.6 billion yuan, according to a proposal submitted in October.

The spin-offs are “credit positive” for rated property developers, because Reits will monetise shopping malls, creating a new and alternative funding channel, international ratings agency Moody’s said in a report earlier this month.

So far, 29 Reits have gone public in China, with 20 listed in Shanghai and nine in Shenzhen, according to the two stock exchanges.